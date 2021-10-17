October 17th PM: Sunny and warm for a couple more days before a windy & wet Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall near 40° under a clear sky.

Sunny, breezy, and warm weather will greet us for the start of the work week on Monday with a high in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday should bring similar weather with a few more PM clouds and less wind. The high will be back in the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Things change Wednesday with the arrival of a storm system bringing light rain, cloud cover, and a powerful breeze with gusts of 40+ MPH working in cooler air. The high on Wednesday will get just above 60°. Rain amounts are expected to be minimal in the range of a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Looking past Wednesday, we’ll have fairly cool autumn weather with highs in the 50s and lows around 30° so there’ll be some frosty mornings later in the week. We recover back into the 60s on Saturday, but another system with a heavier dose of rain is anticipated to cut through Siouxland next Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will fall further after that disturbance passes.

Hope you have a nice night!