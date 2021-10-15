October 15th PM: Frosty start to the weekend, but warmer weather returns soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight lows will drop near the freezing mark introducing our first chance at widespread frost in Siouxland. Frost Advisories will be in effect for the majority of the region overnight including Woodbury county & Sioux City.

Parts of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area – including Lyon, Osceola, Sioux, and O’Brien counties in Iowa plus Wayne, Thurston, Madison, Stanton, and Cuming counties in Nebraska – have been put into a Freeze Warning. In these locations, the temperature may slip into the upper 20s which would have a greater hard freeze impact on sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect your fragile plants from the cold before going to sleep tonight.

Once we shake off the frost, Saturday is looking like a winner! With bright sunny skies, the high will rise into the middle 60s. Very seasonal.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we’ll keep the good times rolling. Anticipate more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s each day.

On Wednesday, a disturbance will drift through with a few rain showers. Highs will fall into the 50s next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Outside of next Wednesday, it seems that Siouxland is likely going to stay dry through the extended forecast.

Hope you have a great weekend!