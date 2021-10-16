October 15th AM: Warming trend follows frosty Saturday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Once we shake off the Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings posted through 10 AM today, it’s shaping up to be a nice one! With bright sunny skies, the high temperature will rise into the middle 60s. Very seasonal and comfortable.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we’ll keep the good times rolling. Anticipate more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s each day. Usual highs are in the lower to middle 60s for the this point in October, so it’ll be quite a bit above the seasonal averages.

On Wednesday, a disturbance will drift through with a couple rain showers. Highs will fall into the 50s next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Outside of next Wednesday, it seems that Siouxland is likely going to stay dry through the extended forecast.

Hope you have a great weekend!