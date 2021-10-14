October 14th PM: Sunny streak of autumn weather, warm-up next week

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a sprinkle or two as the low falls into the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of about 60° in the afternoon. A breeze out of the WNW gusting above 30 MPH will make it feel chillier. Friday night going into Saturday, the wind will calm down and with clear skies above, there’s a good likelihood of frost forming throughout Siouxland. Take steps to protect sensitive vegetation.

It’ll get warmer during the course of the weekend with more sunshine on tap. Saturday look for the high to reach into the middle 60s. We’ll rise up into the middle 70s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Great!

A disturbance delivers a chance of showers next Wednesday. It’ll cool down after that with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s to round out the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Have a nice night!