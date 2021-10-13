October 13th PM: A few frosty nights ahead in a cooler & sunny pattern

Following up morning thunderstorms and a windy afternoon, we should expect things to calm down overnight. Look for clear skies with a low in the upper 30s going into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, the temperature may fall further and a Frost Advisory has been put out for the early morning hours, so make sure to protect your fragile plants.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny and nice day tomorrow with a high just above 60°. There’s a small chance of an evening shower.

Sunny skies will be back with us for Friday with a high in the upper 50s. More frost may form leading into Saturday morning.

We’ll catch onto some more warmth continuing through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s coupled with sunny skies for next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Next Wednesday there’s a chance of more showers and highs will drop into the 60s after that disturbance.