October 12th PM: Thunderstorms tonight lead into cooler autumn weather & weekend frost potential

Thunderstorms will slide through Siouxland overnight into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts should range between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with waves of rain working through along a cold front. The overnight low will fall into the upper 50s.

There’s technically a Marginal Risk of severe weather out from the National Weather Service for our region, but it appears unlikely that any significant severe thunderstorms will happen with this batch of overnight thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH with the rush of cooler air are the greatest potential threat, but the chances are very low.

Rain should dissipate leading into tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be a windy and seasonal day with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Quiet weather will follow for the remainder of the week with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Thursday afternoon and upper 50s Friday. Look for the sunshine to make a comeback too.

Friday night going into Saturday morning, temperatures will tumble close to the freezing mark introducing our first significant chance of widespread frost this fall season.

Temperatures will bounce back as we return into the lower 70s for highs on Sunday and Monday of the coming week.

Have a great night!