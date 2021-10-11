October 11th PM: Terrific Tuesday prior to thunderstorms and a big cooldown

Tonight the low temperature will fall near 40° with a clear sky above. There’ll be a slight chill to the air.

We’ll heat up nicely on Tuesday with an afternoon high in the middle 70s plus lots of sunshine.

A few clouds will filter in late in the day and after 9 PM Tuesday night, we expect to have showers and thunderstorms work through in waves. Thunderstorms will carry over into Wednesday morning as it becomes cooler with a strong NW breeze ripping through. Rain amounts are likely to range from 0.50″ to 1.00″. The high on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

We’ll really feel the difference on Thursday with a high just above 60°. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high only in the upper 50s. Bundle up a bit for those Friday night football games!

Saturday morning we have the potential for our first significant frost of the season locally with the low slipping down near the freezing mark. We’ll bounce back with warmer highs in the 60s & 70s next weekend and it appears that we should have some fine fall weather.

Have a good night!