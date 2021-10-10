October 10th PM: Beautiful autumn weather before thunderstorms move in Wednesday

Tonight the low temperature will fall near 40° and it’ll be cool & crisp. Cloud cover this evening should clear away as we go through the night.

Look for bright sunshine and awesome autumn weather on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a bit above the seasonal averages as we hit the low to mid 70s both days.

On Wednesday, we’ll have rain and thunderstorms happen with a 0.50″ to 1.00″ inches of precipitation. The high on Wednesday should be in the middle to upper 60s. While the wet & cooler weather will be the headlines, another thing to take note of is wind gusts perhaps exceeding 40 MPH with the rush of chillier air working into Siouxland.

The remainder of the week should be quiet with a slight chill. Highs will be in the 60s while lows drop into the 30s and 40s as we travel into next weekend.