November 9 PM: Change in weather to bring cloudy, windy, and rainy conditions, possible snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A change in the weather pattern will bring a drop in temperatures, rainy, cloudy, and windy conditions, and a chance for Siouxland’s first light snow of the season.

Things haven’t changed quiet yet as we have been able to enjoy another pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds have also been calmer than we have seen recently, coming from the northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off with some cloudy skies in portions of Siouxland with a few light sprinkles and showers across portions of northern Siouxland. As you can see those showers were very light with trace amounts under a hundredth of an inch reported in Orange City.

It may be on the more pleasant side now, but tonight it’s going to get chilly as clouds roll in and temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the area.

