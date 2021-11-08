November 8 PM: Cold front to bring cooler temperatures, showers, & possible snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a wonderful weekend with mild temperatures and sunshine, Siouxlanders will get a taste of Old Man Winter by the middle to end of this week.

A low pressure system will be moving northeast across the Midwest and Great Lakes Region through the middle of this week, bringing a cold front to the Siouxland area. As the low pressure passes through the Midwest, and the cold front through Siouxland, the cold front will drop temperatures, bring in a few chances for showers, and a chance for a wintery mix to snow possible.

For now, temperatures will remain rather mild and pleasant in the 50s through this afternoon. Siouxlanders won’t see a drop in temperatures until after Wednesday afternoon, when the cold front has passed through the area.

Winds are breezy from the northeast up to 20 mph. We will continue to see a good breeze in Siouxland as the low pressure system moves closer to the Upper Midwest and through the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we are already seeing the start of the system moving closer by the gradual increase in cloud coverage in the area.

Despite the increasing clouds, it’s going to get chilly tonight as temperatures dip into the mid-30s across the area.

As always be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. to see when we will see rain, a wintery mix, and possible snow this week.