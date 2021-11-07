November 7 PM: A weather pattern change will bring cooler temperatures, a chance for showers, snow possible

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be time to break out more of the winter-like clothing with a drop in temperatures and a chance for some light snow this week!

Cooler temperatures, a few rounds of showers, and a chance for some minor snow is possible following the passage of a cold front during the middle of this week.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the mild side, very similar to yesterday as they are ranging in the 60s across the area.

Winds are breezy from the south, southwest up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows Siouxland started off on the cloudy side this morning, but as the day has progressed, clouds have started to gradually clear up.

It’s going to be another cool night with winds becoming light, clear skies moving in, and temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s overnight into tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this evening at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to see when we could see snow for the first time this season in Siouxland.