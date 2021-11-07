November 7 AM: Daylight Saving ends, mid-week cold front brings precipitation chances, cooler temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders should be feeling refreshed after getting an extra hour of sleep last night due to Daylight Saving ending.

Temperatures will remain pleasant for the first half of this week but a cold front moving through the middle of this week will bring in a few chances for precipitation from showers to a rain/snow mix possible, and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s.

Today, however, we are looking at those pleasant temperatures by this afternoon. Unfortunately we will start off on the cloudier side before we see gradual clearing, leading to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We are looking at a high of 68 with a light breeze mixed in and afternoon sunshine on the way.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to see when we could potentially see a rain/snow mix in the area this week.