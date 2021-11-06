November 6th AM: Pleasant weekend with highs hovering near 70°

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’ll be mostly sunny and exceptionally pleasant on both Saturday & Sunday with highs near 70° and fairly calm wind speeds from the south at 5 to 15 MPH. Hope you have a chance to get outside and enjoy it!

On Monday, the wind will shift northerly working in cooler air. It’ll still be pretty nice with a high just above 60°. Temperatures should gradually lower over the course of next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday – then 40s on Thursday & Friday and 30s next weekend! Brrr…

Rain chances are assigned for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. On Saturday, it may be cold enough for a bit of snow to mix in with the rain so enjoy the relative warmth we have dialed up in the short-term!

You can stay up-to-date on the weather any time from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories