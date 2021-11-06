November 6 PM: Daylight saving ends, temperatures gradually cooling next week with rain & rain/snow mix chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Turn back your clocks before you go to bed tonight as Daylight Saving comes to an end. The good news is, we all get an extra hour of sleep tonight.

This coming week temperatures will show signs of a gradual drop through the week as a cold front moves into the area bringing a few rounds of showers with a rain/snow mix possible.

It’s a wonderful fall day here in Siouxland with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s across the area.

It is a bit breezy in some areas with winds coming from the south, southwest up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a quiet morning and afternoon in Siouxland with a slight increase in cloud coverage in the area.

Temperatures tonight are going to stay on the cool side with skies gradually becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s by tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into our digital news cast tonight on Facebook at 5:55 p.m. and KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 for your full extended forecast.