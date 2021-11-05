November 5th PM: Terrific weekend with sunny skies & above average temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall into the upper 30s with clear skies.

It’ll be mostly sunny and exceptionally pleasant on both Saturday & Sunday with highs near 70° and fairly calm wind speeds from the south at 5 to 15 MPH. Hope you have a chance to get outside and enjoy it!

On Monday, the wind will shift northerly working in cooler air. It’ll still be pretty nice with a high just above 60°. Temperatures should gradually lower over the course of next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday – then 40s on Thursday & Friday and 30s next weekend! Brrr…

Rain chances are assigned for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. On Saturday, it may be cold enough for a bit of snow to mix in with the rain so enjoy the relative warmth we have dialed up in the short-term!

