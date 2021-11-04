November 4th PM: Pleasant pattern setting up for the weekend with sunshine & 60s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to about 40° with a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny & breezy weather will be with us on Friday as we heat up just above 60°. Sunny skies and high temperatures near 70° will make for an enjoyable weekend! Hope you have a chance to spend a part of it outside.

On Monday, anticipate a wind shift and cooler air working in. Temperatures will descend into the 40s and 50s with rain chances coming together next Thursday and Friday.

