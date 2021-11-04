November 4th AM: Beginning of warmer weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Well with continued southern airflow we’ll see rising temperatures for the area, illustrated by temps staying in the 30’s for lows with only a few 20’s to start of the day. Southern winds persist through the daytime and we’ll see temperatures rise to the mid 50’s for high’s. Morning clouds and fog get burned out and sunshine should prevail for the region.

The evening remains mostly clear with winds still from the south. Lows for the night will be in the mid 30’s for the area with even warmer weather expected for tomorrow.

Start the weekend with temps in the 60’s and stronger southern winds, but Saturday and Sunday look to be even warmer. SO enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.