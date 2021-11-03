November 3rd PM: Warmer temperatures accompany a return of sunshine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to about the freezing mark with gradually clearing skies after midnight.

Mostly sunny and seasonal conditions are dialed up for Thursday with a high in the middle 50s.

The weekend is going to be fantastic. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy on Friday with a high of about 60°. Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer as highs lift into the upper 60s – in fact, on Sunday we have a chance of hitting the 70° mark!

Our fortunes will turn on Monday with a wind shift signaling a cooldown. Highs will dip into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday – then 40s Thursday and Friday as we bring in shower chances.

Have a great night!