November 30th PM: Unusually warm highs in the 60s for the start of December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a low in the middle to upper 30s.

Tomorrow is the first day of December, but it isn’t really going to feel like it with a high in the middle 60s. It’ll be a mostly sunny day.

Thursday will likely be a notch warmer with sunshine and highs rising into the upper 60s – enough to break a Record High in Sioux City (the previous Record for December 2nd is 62° from back in 1998).

It becomes a little cooler on Friday as the wind shifts northerly, but dry air and mostly sunny skies will still keep us near 60° in the afternoon. We start to feel the impacts of that northerly flow on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures sinking down to the 40s coupled with more clouds.

Next Monday night and continuing through Tuesday, we have our first shot at a substantial snowfall this season. High temperatures will be in the 30s most of next week, so enjoy the relatively mild temperatures while they last!

