November 2nd PM: Few showers Wednesday before a nice warming trend develops

Tonight will be chilly with a low in the middle 20s as more cloud cover gradually slides in from the west.

We’ll have a couple rain showers dotting the radar associated with a warm front on Wednesday along with a high in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll start to reap the benefits of that warm front passage on Thursday as the sunshine works back in along with a seasonal high temperature in the middle 50s.

Shifting our attention to the weekend, it looks like gorgeous weather will be with us! Friday is going to be sunny, windy, and warmer as highs rise up to about 60°. Wind gusts will exceed 30 MPH on Friday afternoon. Things settle down for Saturday and Sunday with unseasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 60s!

A wind shift happens on Monday bringing temperatures back down into the 50s. More clouds will work in as we get to the middle of next week along with rain chances Wednesday and Thursday in the extended forecast.

