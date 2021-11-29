November 29 PM: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue with few sprinkle chances ahead of weekend cool down

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be an unseasonably warm end to November and start to December with potential record breaking highs and a few sprinkle chances mixed in ahead of a cool down by this coming weekend.

Temperatures right now are in the mid- to upper-60s across the area with some areas seeing close to the 70° mark. We did break a record today with a high of 67. The previous high record for today was set in 2014 at 63°.

Winds have been breezy from the northwest up to 20 mph, though some areas have seen closer to 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been a quiet afternoon with sunshine and a few clouds mixed in.

We will cool off a tad tonight with increasing clouds and a chance for some late overnight sprinkles heading into tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the 30s.

We will continue to see above normal temperatures through the week ahead before a cold front moves through this coming weekend, dropping highs in the 30s and 40s.

