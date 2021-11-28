November 28 PM: A warm end to November with highs in the 50s & 60s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be a warmer than average end to November with highs mainly in the 50s 60s, with the warm temperatures continuing along with quiet conditions as December starts.

Temperatures this afternoon have been relatively mild in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

Winds have been slightly breezy from the south, southwest up to 15 mph across Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been a quiet afternoon despite an increase in cloud coverage.

Tonight will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s by tomorrow morning.

Sunshine and mild temperatures will return by Monday afternoon to ring in the work week.

