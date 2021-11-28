November 28 AM: Warmer than average temperatures expected through the end of November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s going to be a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and a slight wind chill in the upper teens possible before warming up to the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Today is starting off on the colder side with some sunshine, but by the afternoon hours we will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and eventually mostly cloudy as temperatures rise into the upper 40s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through the day with a high of 48 by the afternoon hours with a slight breeze up to 15 mph possible.

Tonight will be another chilly one as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

This week is looking to be like a roller coaster with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s overnight, but highs ranging in the upper 40s to the low 60s.

