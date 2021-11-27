November 27 PM: Warmer than average temperatures linger with quiet end to November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is going to end on the quiet side with little to no precipitation and warmer than average temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s.

Temperatures this afternoon are mild in the low to mid 50s across Siouxland.

Temperatures may be mild, but the winds have been fairly breezy through the day from the northwest up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a quiet start to our weekend with gradual clearing, afternoon sunshine, a breeze, and mild temperatures.

Tonight is going to be on the cold and quiet side as temperatures dip into the low to mid 20s b y tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into our digital broadcast on siouxlandproud.com or Facebook at 5:55 p.m. and KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 to see your full extended forecast.