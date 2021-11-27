November 27 AM: November to end with quiet, mild conditions ahead of cool down next weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is going to end with quiet conditions and mild temperatures with highs in the 40s, 50s, and some 60s, ahead of a cool down next weekend, dropping highs back into the 30s.

The stormcast for today shows we are going to start off with some clouds in the area but will gradually see the sunshine by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will be mild once again, but it will feel slightly cooler due to the stronger winds we will see throughout the day today. Winds may range up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph possible.

Despite the winds, we are still looking at a high around 50 by this afternoon, but keep in mind, it may feel like the 40s due to the stronger winds.

