November 26 PM: Siouxlanders can expect a quiet, mild end to November ahead of a cool down next weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is going to end quiet and mild with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and a few day’s in the 60s with little to no precipitation expected ahead of a cool down by next weekend.

Temperatures today are mild in the 40s in northeastern Siouxland, the 50s across central Siouxland, and a few areas in the 60s in southwestern Siouxland.

Winds are light from the west, southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been a quiet Friday so far despite some cloud coverage mixed with a lot of sunshine through the first half of the day.

Clouds will continue to increase through the evening hours as we become mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s by tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this evening at 6 p.m. and again tonight at 10 p.m. to see your full extended forecast.