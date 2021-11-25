November 25 PM: Weather pattern to stay mild, quiet despite sprinkle chances for end of November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy the end of November with mild temperatures and a quiet weather pattern despite a few sprinkle chances this Saturday.

Temperatures today are a bit chillier compared to how the rest of this week has been with temperatures currently ranging in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area.

Winds are light coming from the southwest and northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we had a few flurries in portions of central Siouxland earlier this morning before we saw mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures throughout the afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase tonight as we become partly cloudy overnight.

If you plan to head out for any door busters tomorrow morning, make sure you bundle up, it’s going to be a cold start to the day with lows dropping into the upper-teens and low-20s by tomorrow morning.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this evening at 5 p.m. and again tonight at 10 p.m. to see your full extended forecast.