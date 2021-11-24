November 24th Late: A chilly Thanksgiving, but the weekend is in good shape

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up a cloudy, cool, and breezy day, we can expect to gradually clear out the skies heading into Thanksgiving.

Tonight we’ll have chilly temperatures with lows in the upper teens. The wind will blow from the NW at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Thanksgiving tomorrow is looking OK with mostly sunny weather and a brisk high temperature in the mid 30s. The wind will shift from NW to SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

Very pleasant weather is on track for the weekend if you want to take advantage of the Black Friday shopping deals. It’ll be in the mid 50s on Friday and Saturday and then dip into the upper 40s on Sunday.

The start of next week brings some more fine fall weather with highs staying in the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Following that, it’ll gradually cool down. No major chances of rain or snow coming soon.

