November 23rd PM: Record Highs today, but a cooldown awaits as we move into Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve had a beautiful Tuesday in Siouxland with sunny skies, a light southerly breeze, and very warm temperatures. Sioux City broke its Daily Record High Temperature moving past the previous Record of 63° set back on November 23, 2017. At last check, the sensor at the Sioux Gateway Airport made it up near 70°!

Cooler air is now on the way to Siouxland. It’ll become mostly cloudy overnight with a low in the middle 30s. There may be a sprinkle or two as we transition into Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will feel more like fall with a high in the upper 40s coupled with a NW breeze gusting to 35 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day is looking decent with mostly sunny skies, but anticipate brisk conditions with an afternoon high in the lower to middle 30s.

We’ll warm things up nicely in the extended forecast. Highs should hold around 50° for Friday and lasting through the weekend, so if you plan to take advantage of good deals for the Black Friday weekend, the weather shouldn’t get in the way!

No major rain or snow chances are favored in the near future.

