November 22nd Late: Cold overnight, but a Record High is within reach on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect the temperature to fall into the middle 20s with a clear sky overhead. Chilly, but also about where we should be for this time of year. It’ll be fairly calm with wind speeds sustained at 5 to 10 MPH out of the SSE.

Tomorrow we have a shot at a new Record High Temperature in Sioux City as it looks like we’ll rise up to 63° with sunny and breezy conditions. The previous Record for the date is also 63° which was set back in 2017. The wind will push in from the south with gusts up to 35 MPH.

Wednesday should be breezy again – but from the north and that will spill in colder air as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s on Wednesday. It’ll be mostly sunny on Thanksgiving with a high in the middle 30s.

Things should be just fine for shopping this weekend if you want to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Highs will hover around 50° with a mix of sun & clouds on both Friday & Saturday.

Next week, highs will stick in the lower to middle 50s with more sunshine dialed up.

Beyond a brief sprinkle or snow flurry, there’s nothing of significance regarding precipitation in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast right here.