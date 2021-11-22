November 22 AM: Seasonal start to Thanksgiving week ahead of Thanksgiving Day cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week will start off on the seasonal as skies become sunny by Monday afternoon ahead of a cooldown by Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures this morning are on the colder side as they are ranging in the upper teens to the mid-20s across the area.

Winds are light from the northwest up to 10 mph. Due to how light the winds are, there really isn’t a wind chill factor to take into consideration this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have seen an increase in cloud coverage through the overnight hours. We will start off on the cloudy side but see gradual clearing by the late afternoon hours.

Forecast highs are projected to range from the low-40s in northeastern Siouxland, to a high around 45 in Sioux City, and the low-50s possible in southwest Siouxland by this afternoon.

