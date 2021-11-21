November 21st PM: More mild November temperatures before we chill off leading into Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a chilly low temperature of about 20°. The wind will be calm as it turns from northwest to south and stays at 5 MPH or less.

A mostly sunny and seasonal Monday is coming our way with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s. The wind will blow in from the south between 5 and 15 MPH.

Tuesday is the highlight of the upcoming forecast as we rise up to 63° under sunny skies coupled with a light southerly breeze.

We’ll chill off moving into Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday and middle 30s on Thanksgiving Thursday. It’ll also become breezy again as the wind turns to the northwest and colder air dives in.

It warms up a touch for next weekend as high temperatures return into the middle and upper 40s. Some decent late November conditions.

Meaningful precipitation appears very unlikely with just a couple of brief opportunities at sprinkles and flurries in the extended forecast. Travel plans for Thanksgiving and beyond should be just fine.

Stay up-to-date anytime with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.