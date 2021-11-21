November 21 AM: Seasonal Thanksgiving week with minimal rain, snow chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Thanksgiving week Siouxland!

It’s going to be on the seasonal side this week with a few windy days, highs mainly in the 40s and 50s, and minimal rain and snow chances.

Today is going to be on the mild and sunny side as temperatures rise into the low- to mid-40s with a high of 43 in Sioux City but winds will be strong up to 20 mph, gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times.

