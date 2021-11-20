November 20 PM: Chilly Saturday night ahead of mild Thanksgiving week, minimal rain, snow chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend has been mild so far with temperatures near 50, but Siouxlanders can expect a chilly Saturday night ahead of a mild week for Thanksgiving with minimal rain and/or snow chances.

Temperatures this afternoon are rather pleasant for this time of year ranging in the mid- to upper-40s and low-50s.

Winds are slightly breezy in portions of Siouxland coming from the northeast up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have seen mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine and light sprinkles through the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Tonight is going to be a chilly one as temperatures fall to the upper-30s and low-30s across the area.

