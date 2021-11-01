November 1st PM: Chilly start to November, gradual warm-up into the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 20° with clear, calm, and cold conditions anticipated throughout Siouxland.

Tomorrow we’ll have more sunshine, but it’ll fail to warm-up much as we hit a high in the middle 40s. On Wednesday, a warm front will transition through with mostly cloudy skies and a high back in the middle 40s.

We’ll start to see the benefits of that warm front passage on Thursday with the high reaching higher into the middle 50s. The weekend looks fantastic with highs right around 60° on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Beautiful!

Clouds shift through next Monday with a return to seasonal November temperatures in the middle 50s. No major rain chances are expected to crop up in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Hope you have a wonderful night!