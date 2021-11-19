November 19th PM: Average autumn weekend weather with comfortably cool conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for partly cloudy skies and a low near 30°.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and pretty pleasant by November standards with highs a little bit above normal. We should lift up just above 50°.

On Sunday, anticipate the wind to strengthen and the high temperature to fall into the lower 40s. At least we’ll have the presence of more sunshine.

Quiet weather extends into the start of the next work week. Monday will be sunny, but brisk with a high of 40°. It’ll be warmer in the lead up to Thanksgiving with highs in the lower to middle 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Pretty good!

On Thanksgiving and Black Friday, look for highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s along with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a passing snow flurry or sprinkle, but nothing substantial appears to be in the cards for us that will impact travel plans.

