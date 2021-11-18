November 18th PM: Fine autumn pattern with a minor weekend warm-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature in Siouxland will drop off into the lower & middle 20s as clouds gradually shift in. If you’re going to be up late (or very early), make sure to check out the partial lunar eclipse which will be happening roughly from midnight until 6:30 AM.

Friday should be partly cloudy, windy, and warmer as the high rises just above 50°. Gusts from the south will stretch up to 40 MPH. Saturday will be a bit calmer with highs holding steady at about 50°. On Sunday, we chill back off with a strong wind once again and a high in the mid 40s. At least there’ll be more sunshine back in the picture on Sunday.

Going through next week, it appears that travel conditions should be just fine as we approach Thanksgiving on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. There’s a small chance of snow occurring next Friday.

Hope you have a good one! Stay up-to-date on the weather any time right here.