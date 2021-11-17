November 17th PM: Seasonal quiet pattern taking hold

Tonight the low will dip down near 20° with a clear sky above. The wind will continue to cruise through at 10 to 20 MPH making the wind chill fall close to 10°, so make sure to stack on an extra layer or throw on a heavy coat before walking out overnight or early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and somewhat breezy in the morning before things calm down leading into the afternoon. The high should get up to 40°. Windy again Friday, but warmer with a high of 50° under a mix of sun & clouds.

It should be a fine Fall weekend with Saturday as the more pleasant of the two days this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high just above 50° Saturday. Sunday we’ll fall back down into the lower 40s with more clouds hanging overhead.

The lead up to Thanksgiving doesn’t appear to offer many surprises in the forecast. It’ll stay cool with highs mainly in the 40s with no major rain or snow systems on the horizon.