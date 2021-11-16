November 16th PM: Cooler autumn weather returns on a windy Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight a cold front will cut through with low temperatures falling near the freezing mark under a mostly cloudy sky.

Mostly sunny, windy, and chillier weather will be with us on Wednesday. It’s going to feel much colder outside tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 40s. There may be a passing sprinkle in the morning, but rain accumulations will be negligible.

Sunny and brisk on Thursday with a high of about 40°. Friday we should see a slight warm-up with a partly cloudy sky, but it’ll be windy. The high will lift into the upper 40s.

Expecting a partly cloudy and seasonal November weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. No major change-ups coming next week with highs residing in the 40s along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop a notch further as we get into Thanksgiving Day, but thankfully at this point it looks like the rain & snow will stay away from us.

