November 15th PM: Terrific Tuesday before windy & chillier weather makes a comeback

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pretty peaceful pattern is coming our way with no major rain or snow chances dialed up in the short term.

Tonight, look for a low in the middle 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be gorgeous with the high getting just above 70° plus mostly sunny conditions. We’ll be on Record High watch in Sioux City. The previous record is 75° from 2001.

Unfortunately, the warm air won’t hang around for very long. Wednesday will be windy and colder with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Thursday will be chilly with the high falling short of 40°.

We’ll reel back in a little more mild air on Friday courtesy of a strong southerly breeze. Weekend temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

As far as precipitation chances go – there may be some passing sprinkles or flurries on Wednesday with the cold front and again on Saturday, but nothing of significance is expected at this time.

You can always stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.