November 14 PM: Pleasant temperatures to welcome the work week ahead of mid- to late-week cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy pleasant temperatures with sunshine with highs near 70 on Tuesday ahead of a mid- to late-week cooldown.

Temperatures today are ranging from the low-30s to the low-50s across the area.

Winds have died down since the overnight hours, still coming out of the northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a few sprinkles to light showers moved through portions of western Siouxland through the morning and early afternoon hours today.

It’s going to be another chilly night tonight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low- to mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

