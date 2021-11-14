November 14 AM: Gradual warming coming ahead of late week cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A nice warm up is expected as we make our way into the start of this work week as temperatures near 70 on Tuesday but a cooldown quickly following by the end of this week.

Taking a look at the stormcast, you can see that we will see some sunshine today with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a tad breezy anywhere from the northwest up to 15 mph. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in the low to mid 40s across the area by this afternoon

Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to see just how warm it’s going to be ahead of the next cooldown.