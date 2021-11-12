November 12th PM: Thawing out with a slight weekend warm-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be windy and cold with a low near 20°. Bundle up if you’re headed out & about! Wind chill values are expected to slip down to about 10°.

On Saturday, we’ll have some morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds with a chance of evening showers – possibly mixing with a few snowflakes. The high temperature will be in the middle 40s.

Sunday should be breezy and a notch cooler with a high in the lower to middle 40s, but at least we’ll have the return of some sunshine!

Monday and Tuesday are looking terrific as we enjoy the milder side of things. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the lower 50s. Tuesday we’ll step up into the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another change-up will get tossed at us Wednesday with the arrival of a light wintry mix. Highs will slip down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of next week.

