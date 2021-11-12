November 12 AM: Blustery conditions will last through Friday ahead of a cool, cloudy weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grab those hats and jackets today because we are getting a taste of winter in Siouxland with blustery conditions today ahead of a cool weekend with highs in the 40s and a nice warm up next week.

Temperatures are currently in the 30s across the area, but given the strong winds, we have a wind chill in the mid to upper teens and low 20s.

Winds are strong from the northwest up to 40 mph in portions of Siouxland, gusts have been reaching up to 50 mph through the overnight hours.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have had light snow showers move into the area through the overnight hours.

Given the winds and light snow, visibility is being reduced down to a mile in portions of Siouxland.

Temperatures will remain cold today with a high of 33 projected for this afternoon as winds stay strong and skies stay cloudy.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest details.