November 11th PM: Light snow and powerful wind gusts lead into the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight a light mix of precipitation will change over into snow with a low in the upper 20s. The wind will be powerful as it rushes in from the WNW with gusts ranging between 50 and 60 MPH. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for parts of NW Iowa including the Iowa Great Lakes where snow accumulations between 1 and 2 inches will be coupled with the strong breeze creating periods of lowered visibility lasting through Friday afternoon. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are also in effect. Please be careful driving…keep both hands on the wheel and avoid distractions!

Things calm down in regards to the wind as we enter the weekend. There’s a chance of another light precipitation mix Saturday PM. It’ll be a little warmer with highs in the middle 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are looking nice! Highs will be in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front will take a swipe at Siouxland on Wednesday with another shot at a mixed bag of precipitation. Highs should hover at about 40° next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

