November 10th PM: Windy and cooler conditions plus a chance of light snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight, rain showers will taper off with clearing skies as the temperature falls into the middle 30s.

On Thursday, we’ll have some more sunshine – especially during the AM – before more cloud cover works in with a chance of snow tomorrow night. The high temperature will be near 50°.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for much of Siouxland starting at 10 AM Thursday and lasting through 6 PM on Friday. Wind gusts may exceed 50 MPH!

As far as the snow is concerned, it looks like it’ll fall from roughly 6 PM Thursday until Noon on Friday in Siouxland. Given a relatively warm ground and very light snowfall rates, accumulations should be held at under 1 inch locally. The overnight period Thursday night into Friday morning may be a little treacherous for travel though with the blowing snow factored in.

Friday should be mostly cloudy with the snow tapering off toward the middle of the day with a high only in the middle 30s.

Beyond a minimal mix chance Saturday PM, it looks like precipitation chances will dry out going into next week. It’ll also gradually warm up with highs in the 40s this weekend – then moving into the 50s likely for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Not bad!

