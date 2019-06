Morning Forecast: May 31, 2019

SUNNY SKIES WILL PERSIST THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WE'LL WARM UP INTO THE MID 80'S WITH LIGHT WINDS AROUND 5 - 10 MPH. WE WILL SEE A CHANCE OF A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVERNIGHT, AND THOSE SHOULD BE GONE BY TOMORROW, WHICH WILL ONCE AGAIN BE MOSTLY SUNNY, BUT A BIT COOLER IN THE UPPER 70'S.