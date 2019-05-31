Morning Forecast: June 20, 2019

We’ll see some showers and thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon hours. A few of the storms could also become severe with large hail and strong damaging winds. Later this afternoon and evening the storms will calm down and we’ll see a high of 79 degrees. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees and winds from the east at 5 MPH.

Tomorrow we’ll see another chance at some thunderstorms around 50% with a high of 80.

Things will stay dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 77.

We’ll remain mainly dry on Sunday with a high of 76, but we will have a 20% chance of later afternoon and evening thunderstorms and showers.

Monday looks to be sunny with a high of 82.

The rest of next week looks to remain dry for the most past with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend into the mid to upper 80’s.