Morning Forecast: June 13, 2019

Today is going to be less windy and a bit warmer than yesterday!

We will have clouds increasing throughout the day and afternoon with a high of 75 degrees. Winds will be light from the south at 5 – 10 MPH. Tonight our winds will be come a bit breezier around 5 – 15 MPH with a low of 58.

Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with a high 78 with a chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Saturday looks to be warmer at 81 with a 30% chance of some rain showers.

Father’s Day will be sunny with a high of 77 degrees.

Enjoy the nice weather today, because it won’t be quite as nice Friday and Saturday!