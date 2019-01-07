Morning Forecast: Apr. 24, 2019

Good morning Siouxland! We have a pleasant pattern ahead of us with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but then this weekend we will see a fair amount of rain showers roll through Siouxland starting late Friday night. Current temperatures this morning are being reported in the upper 30s and 40s. Wind speeds today will be sustained between 5 and 10 mph, coming from the SSE for most of the area. Satellite and radar shows a very quiet night with clear skies as we head into today. And for that school day forecast today, it will be sunny all day with temperatures starting off in the 40s but rising up into the 70s by this afternoon. And a quick look at your out the door forecast for today, we are starting off on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but by the time that sun makes its way into the sky, we will see those temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s by this afternoon. Rain chances return this weekend, tune into KCAU 9 New today for your full forecast and details on when we could see rain this weekend.